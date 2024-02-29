Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.56 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $336.27.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $302.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.84. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 593.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Align Technology by 94.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

