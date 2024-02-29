AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:AFB)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

NYSE:AFB opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $11.03.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 766,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 151,283 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,387 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1,123.0% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 355,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 326,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 51.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 111,574 shares in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

