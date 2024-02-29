Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.07% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $15,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $155.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.60 and its 200-day moving average is $176.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $218.88.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.12.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

