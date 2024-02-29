Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,741 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Altria Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after buying an additional 133,685 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Altria Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,814,000 after buying an additional 200,981 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,459,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,377,000 after buying an additional 32,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,591,781. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $48.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average of $41.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

