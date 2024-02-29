Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Shares of AS stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. Amer Sports has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $16.53.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

