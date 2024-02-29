Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AEE. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut Ameren from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Ameren from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.89.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $71.49 on Monday. Ameren has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $91.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 61.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

