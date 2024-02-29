Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $20.37, but opened at $22.90. Ameresco shares last traded at $24.17, with a volume of 291,883 shares.

The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMRC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 24.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 58.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Stock Up 12.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

