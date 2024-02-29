American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 180.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,453 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in American International Group by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in American International Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. HSBC started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

American International Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $72.58. 155,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,624. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. American International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

