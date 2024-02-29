American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 417,924 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of American International Group worth $32,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in American International Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $73.28. The company has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

