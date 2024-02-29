Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

COLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COLD opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

