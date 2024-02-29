Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at $130,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

