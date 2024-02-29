Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Director Javier Tapia Sells 9,887 Shares

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) Director Javier Tapia sold 9,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.31, for a total value of C$12,951.97.

Amerigo Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

ARG opened at C$1.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$217.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.10 and a twelve month high of C$1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.31.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$57.79 million during the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. Analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.1616162 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Dividend Announcement

About Amerigo Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -600.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.