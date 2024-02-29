Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Director Javier Tapia Sells 9,887 Shares

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) Director Javier Tapia sold 9,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.31, for a total value of C$12,951.97.
Amerigo Resources Trading Up 0.8 %
ARG opened at C$1.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$217.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.10 and a twelve month high of C$1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.31.
Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$57.79 million during the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. Analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.1616162 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Amerigo Resources
Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.
