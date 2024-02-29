Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

AMKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of AMKR opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 2.00. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 21.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In related news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $566,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,977.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,977.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,268 in the last three months. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

