Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 170,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 297,869 shares.The stock last traded at $34.54 and had previously closed at $33.54.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59. The firm has a market cap of $768.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 201.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth $1,556,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

