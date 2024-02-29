Analysts Issue Forecasts for Booking Holdings Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booking in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson analyst T. White expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $200.44 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $177.07 per share.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,697.38.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,495.63 on Tuesday. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $2,383.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,576.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,259.62. The stock has a market cap of $119.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $24.74 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,427,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 6,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.