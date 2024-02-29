Analysts Set Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Price Target at C$48.00

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.00.
AND has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AND
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance
Andlauer Healthcare Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.
Insider Activity at Andlauer Healthcare Group
In other news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.01, for a total transaction of C$276,042.78. Insiders have sold a total of 42,400 shares of company stock worth $1,692,608 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Andlauer Healthcare Group
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.