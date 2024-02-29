Analysts Set Expectations for Highwoods Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Highwoods Properties in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Highwoods Properties’ current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HIW. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $23.76 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 143.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 141.7% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 54,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 32,230 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 41.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 165,948 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 13.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 84,167 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 6.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,773,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,552,000 after purchasing an additional 106,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 65.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 286,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 112,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

