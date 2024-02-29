Analyzing NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

NantHealth has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IBEX has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NantHealth and IBEX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NantHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A IBEX 0 3 2 0 2.40

Profitability

IBEX has a consensus target price of $19.80, indicating a potential upside of 25.87%. Given IBEX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IBEX is more favorable than NantHealth.

This table compares NantHealth and IBEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantHealth -94.67% N/A -39.82% IBEX 5.79% 20.10% 9.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NantHealth and IBEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantHealth $67.68 million 0.03 -$67.78 million ($7.65) -0.04 IBEX $513.23 million 0.54 $31.58 million $1.57 10.02

IBEX has higher revenue and earnings than NantHealth. NantHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IBEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of NantHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of IBEX shares are held by institutional investors. 61.3% of NantHealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of IBEX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IBEX beats NantHealth on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NantHealth

(Get Free Report)

NantHealth, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management. The company was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong on July 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

About IBEX

(Get Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience. It operates customer engagement and customer acquisition delivery centers. The company serves banking and financial services, delivery and logistics, health tech and wellness, high tech, retail and e-commerce, streaming and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and utility industries. The company was formerly known as IBEX Holdings Limited and changed its name to IBEX Limited in September 2019. IBEX Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. The company is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.