Analyzing Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) & Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLQ)

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLQ) and Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Yellow and Saia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yellow -1.65% N/A -3.49% Saia 12.31% 19.75% 14.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yellow and Saia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yellow $5.24 billion 0.05 $21.80 million ($1.55) -3.35 Saia $2.88 billion 5.19 $354.86 million $13.27 42.40

Volatility and Risk

Saia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yellow. Yellow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Yellow has a beta of 2.87, suggesting that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saia has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.7% of Yellow shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Yellow shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Saia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Yellow and Saia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A Saia 1 4 11 0 2.63

Saia has a consensus target price of $468.89, indicating a potential downside of 16.66%. Given Saia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Saia is more favorable than Yellow.

Summary

Saia beats Yellow on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offered less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provided customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components. In addition, the company offered specialized services, such as guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, exhibit, product return, and government material shipment services; and consolidation and distribution, reverse logistics, and residential white glove services. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of approximately 12,700 tractors comprising 11,700 owned and 1,000 leased tractors; and approximately 42,000 trailers consisting of 34,800 owned and 7,200 leased trailers. The company was formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc. and changed its name to Yellow Corporation in February 2021. Yellow Corporation was founded in 1924 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee. On August 6, 2023, Yellow Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Saia

Saia, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers. The company was formerly known as SCS Transportation, Inc. and changed its name to Saia, Inc. in July 2006. Saia, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

