AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ANAB. StockNews.com lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $25.81 on Monday. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $686.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of -0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63.

In related news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $149,747.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,585,968.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AnaptysBio news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $47,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,872.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Faga sold 6,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $149,747.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,585,968.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,665 shares of company stock valued at $450,422. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 248.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

