Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 1,291 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,282 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 53.8% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 74,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 26,035 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $295,978,000 after buying an additional 1,788,329 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 110.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,344,587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $91,082,000 after buying an additional 704,932 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,227,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $83,145,000 after buying an additional 324,638 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 237.3% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 62,264 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 43,806 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.28. 270,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,665,467. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.69. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $80.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

