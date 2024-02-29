Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 77,790 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 679,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,790 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 651.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.32. 16,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,556. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.36 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.34. PlayAGS Inc has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $9.82.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGS shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

