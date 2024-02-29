Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 198 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.1 %

LLY traded down $8.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $749.37. 672,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,854. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $794.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.02 billion, a PE ratio of 130.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $666.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $607.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.