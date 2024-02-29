Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 297,733 Shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 649.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,733 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 1.39% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $7,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $352,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $4,031,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 562,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 166,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter.

Get Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TUA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,061. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $26.64.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.