Ancora Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,146 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $27.51. 267,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,140,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.76.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

