Ancora Advisors LLC Has $4.59 Million Position in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,575 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Distribution Solutions Group worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 267,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 130,425 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 172,007 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 54,335 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 59,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group Trading Up 1.3 %

DSGR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.87. 1,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.08 and a beta of 0.91. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $35.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services.

