Ancora Advisors LLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BKNG traded up $12.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,508.18. 73,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,042. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,383.18 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,576.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,259.62. The firm has a market cap of $119.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $24.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,697.38.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

