Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 116 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 753.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.65. 244,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,212. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.54. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $86.13 and a one year high of $107.79. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

