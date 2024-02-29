Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 5,044 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.08. The company had a trading volume of 142,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,093. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $156.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.37. The firm has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.