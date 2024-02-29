Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Raymond James by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 32.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 5.6% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 3.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Raymond James stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.90. 55,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,359. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $121.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,687 shares of company stock valued at $727,008 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

