Ancora Advisors LLC Trims Position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 3.23% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading cut their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of PINE stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.46. 5,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,763. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $210.57 million, a P/E ratio of 80.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 578.98%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

