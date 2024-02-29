Andrew Blattman Sells 100,000 Shares of IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) Stock

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2024

IPH Limited (ASX:IPHGet Free Report) insider Andrew Blattman sold 100,000 shares of IPH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.47 ($4.23), for a total transaction of A$646,500.00 ($422,549.02).

IPH Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.79.

IPH Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from IPH’s previous Interim dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. IPH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.86%.

About IPH

(Get Free Report)

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Intellectual Property Services Australia & New Zealand, Intellectual Property Services Asia, Intellectual Property Services Canada, and Adjacent Businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IPH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.