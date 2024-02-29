Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 222.7% from the January 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Anglo American Platinum Price Performance

ANGPY stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

