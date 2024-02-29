ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.26-4.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-542 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $508.02 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.260-4.670 EPS.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $60.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.93 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $65.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $683,083.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 957,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,217,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 46,226 shares of company stock worth $2,489,093 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,074,000 after acquiring an additional 156,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

