Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) & LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Head-To-Head Review

LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) and Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares LSL Property Services and Apartment Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A Apartment Income REIT 77.37% 26.29% 9.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for LSL Property Services and Apartment Income REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSL Property Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Apartment Income REIT 0 3 4 0 2.57

Volatility and Risk

Apartment Income REIT has a consensus price target of $37.71, indicating a potential upside of 25.21%. Given Apartment Income REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apartment Income REIT is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

LSL Property Services has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Apartment Income REIT has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.1% of Apartment Income REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Apartment Income REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LSL Property Services and Apartment Income REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apartment Income REIT $820.04 million 5.32 $635.10 million $4.23 7.12

Apartment Income REIT has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Summary

Apartment Income REIT beats LSL Property Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency. The company offers valuations and professional surveying services of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers. It is also involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; data services to lenders; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services, as well as arranges conveyancing services. In addition, the company offers property management and software development; financial services; asset management; and chartered surveyors services. LSL Property Services plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management. The AIR Edge is a durable operating advantage in driving organic growth, as well as making possible the opportunity for excess returns for properties new to AIR's platform.

