Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Shares Acquired by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,837 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,215 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,197,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter worth about $446,000.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

AFT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,869. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.