Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Shares Acquired by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,837 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,215 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

NYSE AFT traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $14.23. 77,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,869. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

