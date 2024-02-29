Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 785.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Apollo Silver Stock Performance
OTCMKTS APGOF opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. Apollo Silver has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.17.
About Apollo Silver
