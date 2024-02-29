ARAW Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges (ARAW)

ARAW (ARAW) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. One ARAW coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. ARAW has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and $5.44 million worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 coins. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.vip. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@arawproject. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject.

ARAW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDe (USDE) is a cryptocurrency . USDe has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of USDe is 0.98915754 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $10,312,950.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

