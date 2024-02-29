Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) President Juan C. Jaen Sells 3,900 Shares of Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) President Juan C. Jaen sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $78,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,211,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,299,981.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $25.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 262.39% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCUS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after acquiring an additional 190,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,843,000 after acquiring an additional 85,778 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,261,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

