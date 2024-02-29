Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 327,549 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $25,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,374 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.51, for a total transaction of $1,437,598.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $479,377.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $57,184.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,374 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.51, for a total value of $1,437,598.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $479,377.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,651 shares of company stock worth $41,462,038. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $276.45. 309,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,733. The company has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.44. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $292.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

