Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Arko Stock Performance

Arko stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 135,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,413. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $748.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.34. Arko has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arko

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arko during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,726,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arko by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,694,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after buying an additional 174,306 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arko by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,143,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,913,000 after acquiring an additional 155,194 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arko by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,244,000 after acquiring an additional 163,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arko by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,384 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARKO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Arko from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Arko from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Arko

About Arko

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.