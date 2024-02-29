Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Arko had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Arko Price Performance

Shares of ARKO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.53. 223,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,299. The company has a market capitalization of $762.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.34. Arko has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Arko Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARKO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Arko from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Arko from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Arko by 149.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Arko by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Arko in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arko in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Arko in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

