Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) SVP Jean F. Holloway Sells 2,880 Shares of Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $58,377.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Artivion Stock Down 2.8 %

AORT opened at $19.07 on Thursday. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Artivion by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Artivion during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Artivion by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AORT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

