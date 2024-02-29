Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Post FY2028 Earnings of $3.68 Per Share

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arvinas in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($6.44) per share.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($1.38). The business had revenue of ($43.10) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 76.96% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $26.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARVN

Arvinas Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of ARVN opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.96. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $53.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at $808,000. Numerai GP LLC increased its position in Arvinas by 407.9% during the 2nd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 130,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 104,409 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Arvinas by 100.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 94,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 47,436 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arvinas by 10.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,613,000 after buying an additional 466,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter worth approximately $972,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $244,471.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,036,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,775,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $244,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,036,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,775,841.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $404,489. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.