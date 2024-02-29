Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Announces Earnings Results

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($1.38), Briefing.com reports. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 76.96%. The firm had revenue of ($43.10) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share.

Arvinas Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,587. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82. Arvinas has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $80,079.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $244,471.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,775,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Arvinas by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Arvinas by 1,015.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARVN

About Arvinas

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.