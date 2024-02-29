Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.38 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($1.38), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of ($43.10) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 76.96% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS.
Arvinas Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of ARVN stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $46.92. 167,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.96. Arvinas has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $53.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82.
Insider Transactions at Arvinas
In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $404,489. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Arvinas
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on ARVN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.93.
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
Read More
