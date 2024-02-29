Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.38 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($1.38), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of ($43.10) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 76.96% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS.

Arvinas Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ARVN stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $46.92. 167,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.96. Arvinas has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $53.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arvinas

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $404,489. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arvinas by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,704,000 after buying an additional 427,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arvinas by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,851,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,683,000 after purchasing an additional 243,167 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Arvinas by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,832,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nextech Invest Ltd. lifted its position in Arvinas by 490.3% in the fourth quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 1,695,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ARVN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.93.

Get Our Latest Report on ARVN

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.