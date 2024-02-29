Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Down 3.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $46.93 and last traded at $47.14. Approximately 51,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 701,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.79.

The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($1.38). The company had revenue of ($43.10) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 76.96% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Arvinas from $33.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Arvinas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Insider Transactions at Arvinas

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $80,079.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,574,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Arvinas by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,832,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,452 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Arvinas by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 49,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.