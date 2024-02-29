Ascendiant Capital Markets Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.15 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LiqTech International in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Shares of LIQT opened at $3.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.77. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other LiqTech International news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $46,634.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,504 shares in the company, valued at $389,227.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in LiqTech International by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in LiqTech International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 146,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

