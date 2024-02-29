Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Ascletis Pharma Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASCLF opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22. Ascletis Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.40.

Get Ascletis Pharma alerts:

Ascletis Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ascletis Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. The company offers Ritonavir oral tablet, a pharmacokinetic booster of various oral antiviral drugs targeting viral proteases and a component of the approved oral antiviral drug Paxlovid; ASCLEVIR and GANOVO for the treatment of Hepatitis C virus.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascletis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascletis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.